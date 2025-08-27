Bus strikes across the North East have been cancelled following pay talks between workers and Stagecoach.

Strikes by 600 bus workers across Newcastle, including drivers and engineers, have been called off after workers voted to accept an improved pay offer.

The strike would have impacted services across Tyne and Wear and beyond.

Stagecoach strikes will not be taking place over the coming weeks.

The deal will see workers’ pay increase by 3.3 per cent back paid to April 2025 and a further 1.7 per cent from September 2025.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “By sticking together in their union, the workers at Stagecoach North East won a satisfactory pay deal from their employer. Unite’s top priority is to defend and improve our members’ jobs, pay and conditions.”

Strike action scheduled to begin on 31 August has been cancelled.

Unite regional officer Dave Telford said: “As this deal shows, workers seeking better pay and working conditions should join Unite and rally their co-workers to do the same.”

Steve Walker, Managing Director of Stagecoach North East, added: “We are pleased to havereached an agreement over pay, which will prevent any further disruption.

“We’re very proud of our employees in the north east, who do a fantastic job in serving ourcommunities and providing convenient, cost-effective and sustainable travel across the region.

“This agreement means that we can now focus on the future ahead and making sure we continue to deliver the best possible service.”