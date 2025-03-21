The airport welcomes thousands of passengers every day with some journeys not arriving or leaving on time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle Airport is the North East’s biggest, with thousands of passengers boarding hundreds of flights each day. People from across the country come to use the airport for trips to Europe and farther afield.

Newcastle International Airport. Picture: NCJ Media.

Friday morning started with the news of travel chaos at London’s Heathrow Airport, which is caused by a power outage due to a nearby fire in the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The domino effect has caused delays and cancellations across other UK airports, including ours in the North East.

Journeys from the airport are also sometimes affected by various factors including weather and strike action both locally and across the world. When flights are impacted, you’ll want to know as soon as possible.

We’ve rounded up the information you need in the event of you flying out from Newcastle Airport. Below are the cancelled and delayed flights on Newcastle Airport: Full list of cancelled and delayed flights today on Friday, March 21. For full details you can check out Newcastle Airport’s website for flightradar.

Newcastle Airport delays and cancellations

Arrivals

11:30 British Airways from London Heathrow - Cancelled

16:25 British Airways from London Heathrow - Cancelled

19:30 British Airways from London Heathrow - Cancelled

20:30 British Airways from London Heathrow - Cancelled

Departures

12:15 British Airways to London Heathrow - Cancelled

14:40 Jet2 to Krakow - Delayed (est 15:12)

14:50 Jet2 to Prague - Delayed (est 15:13)

17:10 British Airways to London Heathrow - Cancelled

20:20 British Airways to Lonfon Heathrow - Cancelled

21:20 British Airways to London Heathrow - Cancelled

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.