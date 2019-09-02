Mark Carruthers' North East non-league power rankings: Who comes out on top this week?
After another hectic week in the north east non-league scene, we take a look at which teams have proudly flown the flag for the region.
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 19:00
With both cup and league action taking place this weekend, there were a number of successes across the area – and some shock results along the way. Here, our resident non-league expert Mark Carruthers reveals who is flying high after a dramatic weekend. Scroll down and click through the pages to see his latest power rankings: