Mark Carruthers' North East non-league power rankings: Who comes out on top this week?

After another hectic week in the north east non-league scene, we take a look at which teams have proudly flown the flag for the region.

By Mark Carruthers
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 19:00

With both cup and league action taking place this weekend, there were a number of successes across the area – and some shock results along the way. Here, our resident non-league expert Mark Carruthers reveals who is flying high after a dramatic weekend. Scroll down and click through the pages to see his latest power rankings:

1. 20 - Bishop Auckland

A defeat in their local derby against West Auckland Town will have hurt – but Ian Chandler’s men did make it two wins in three games with a midweek victory against an out-of-form Ashington.

2. 19 - Dunston UTS

It’s been a challenging week for Chris Swailes men as they suffered an agonising late defeat at Marske United on Monday and then wasted a three-goal lead in their home draw against Runcorn Linnets at the weekend.

3. 18 - Seaham Red Star

Mark Collingwood’s depleted squad deserve a lot of credit for snatching a late draw at North Shields in midweek and the plaudits will continue after they secured an extra-time win in their FA Vase tie at Nelson on Saturday.

4. Consett

17 - The Steelmen move into the top 20 after taking a valuable four points from two tough-looking fixtures. A 5-0 demolition of Whickham was quickly followed by a credible goalless draw at league leaders Hebburn Town on Saturday.

