Durham CC's Will Smith announces retirement from first class cricket
Durham CC legend Will Smith has announced his retirement from first class cricket.
He joined from Nottinghamshire in 2007 and spent seven years in the North East, establishing himself as a firm favourite among the members before leaving for Hampshire in 2013.
Smith was part of four Championship-winning sides, including Durham’s maiden win in 2008 and consecutive title triumph in 2009.
“After consulting with my family and Durham Cricket, I have taken the decision to retire with immediate effect,” Smith said. “When people said that you know when the time is right, I never used to believe them; but due to lack of opportunities and a willingness to see Durham’s young players have as many chances as possible, I can say that now is absolutely the time.
“I have given everything as a player that I can possibly give, he concluded.”
In 2008, Will scored 925 Division One runs, including a maiden double century against Surrey, at an average of over 50 and was subsequently being named Player of the Year.
The following season he was made captain and led Durham to the notable feat of defending their County Championship crown.
Will re-joined Durham for the 2018 season after four seasons away and helped the club earn a home quarter-final clash against Sussex in the Vitality Blast.
Sir Ian Botham, Chairman of Durham CC said: “Will is a fantastic guy and someone who has been a model professional during his career.
“I would like to thank him for his contribution to Durham Cricket and wish him well in the future.”