British leg of 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series coming to Sunderland - here's where and when it will be staged

The swim, bike race, and run will take place at Roker Beach, with the city welcoming the best triathletes from around the world as well as thousands of amateur participants over the weekend of July 29-30, 2023.

The event takes place within the qualification window for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and will provide a home race for elite British triathletes as they seek to qualify for the Olympics.

As well as the elite racing, there will be opportunities for all to take part in swim, bike and run activities, with a mix of racing options available and taking place on much of the same course. Entries have opened with a priority window for British Triathlon Home Nation members through their member area, with general entries available later in the year.

British Triathlon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2023 British Standard Distance Triathlon Championships and Age-Group Team Qualifier for the 2024 World Triathlon Standard Distance Championships will be hosted at the event in Sunderland as well as sprint and standard distance participation races.

For anyone new to triathlon, The BIG Swim Bike Run will allow people to get involved in a 200m swim, 10km bike and 2.5km run. Helping anyone age 4+ to get involved, Swim Bike Run Mini is an opportunity for families to take part together and complete a 50m swim and 1km run as part of one of Britain’s premier triathlon events.

British Triathlon Home Nation members can enter now through their member area as part of a member priority window until Friday, October 7. Public entries will open from Saturday, October 8, with a sale period during which a proportion of entry fees will be donated to The Bradley Lowery Foundation.

World Triathlon Championship Series Sunderland is the pinnacle moment in the calendar of events and activities being delivered in the city and community in 2023, with a number of opportunities to get active through swim, bike, run being offered for groups, organisations and individuals.

Andy Salmon, British Triathlon CEO, said: “Growing participation in swim, bike, run is at the heart of all we do at British Triathlon and the Home Nations, so to be able to bring the best triathletes in the world to a new destination in Britain is immensely exciting.”

Leader of Sunderland City Council, Cllr Graeme Miller, said: “It's hugely exciting for Sunderland to host the 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series and welcome some of the world’s best athletes to Roker seafront.