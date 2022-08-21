Splashes, cheers and celebrations as Sunderland enjoys successful weekend of triathlon events

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The major sporting event headed to Wearside for the first time, with the action taking place at Roker seafront.

The Super Series event brought together athletes from the British Triathlon Youth and Junior, Senior and ParatriSuper Series’, including the British and Inter Regional Championships and a Great Britain Age-Group Team qualifier.

And there was also a chance for everyone to have a go at the sport, with the BIG Family Swim Bike Run on Sunday, where families could take part alongside side each other in a 50m swim and 1km run, and The BIG Swim Bike Run (Adult) consisting of a 100m swim, 6km bike and 2km run.

Pictures from the BIG Swim Bike Run event in Sunderland.

An assortment of other active events took place over the weekend and during the build up.

Organisers hailed the success of the weekend – and said Sunderland was already counting down to its next major sporting event, when it welcomes the Tour of Britain cycle race on September 6.

The city also saw sporting achievement as Sunderland’s Brandon Pye was one of the British champions crowned on day one of British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final Sunderland.

Pye, who lives in Castletown, only five miles away from Roker’s seafront, won the British male junior title ahead of silver medallist Harry Maxwell and bronze medallist Senan McDonnell.

The BIG Swim Bike Run in Sunderland.

“It was an amazing experience, a home crowd, I couldn’t have asked for more,” Pye said.

“It was a bit of a different race than what I was expecting but I managed to stick with the front pack the whole way and just give it all I had on the run. A fantastic experience, a fantastic race and a fantastic atmosphere.

“To become British champion was always the aim, but it’s a bit surreal to actually accomplish it especially here in Sunderland getting to showcase what I have been training so hard for throughout the year.”

Councillor Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council, said it had been great to see action-packed racing at ‘our beautiful seafront’