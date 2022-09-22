The special event on Monday, September 26 will be held at The Bridges Shopping centre where anyone at college or university across the region can join the free festival themed evening.

Attendees can get into the party spirit with free entertainment and discounted shopping by pre-registering for the event.

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges said: “The Student Raid is a brilliant way to welcome people from across the region to Sunderland and we are delighted that not only have our retailers got behind the event, but other organisations and businesses from around the city.

Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland.

“It’s a great showcase to highlight how much Sunderland has to offer, with a great night of entertainment, discounts and giveaways for everyone who attends.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the student raid:

How can I attend?

Students must register in advance at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/student-raid-at-the-bridges-registration-382935218547

Pre registered students will also get free parking on the night.

What free things are on offer?

Free popcorn and candy floss will be on offer and the Saltgrass pub will be providing a DJ at the Crowtree Mall from 6pm, with the opportunity to win four tickets to the Gerry Cinnamon Experience.

Music will also feature at Central Square, with the Nordic DJ truck in place from 6.30pm.

A glitter artist will also be adding some sparkle to the event.

What fun activities will be available to do?

JD Gyms will offer students the opportunity to win prizes on their spin the wheel game as well as handing out free day passes and the Foundation of Light will be bringing along its Speedcage.

Sunderland Bowl will be on site, running competitions to win games of mini golf and handing out vouchers for discounted bowling and drinks.

And Sunderland BID is also installing its own wheel of fortune, with the opportunity to find out more about the city card and to win prizes.

What retailers will have discounted offers?

The Rainbow Hub will be on hand with special offers aimed at the LGBTQ+ community along with discounts on Pride memorabilia.

Other retailers across the Bridges will be open for the event, with New Look, River Island, Schuh and The Body Shop are offering 20 per cent off on the night, while beauty favourites, Lush will be giving away free samples with every purchase.