What this weekend's results mean for Sunderland and their League One rivals – new leaders as Sheffield Wednesday draw and Portsmouth win
Sunderland were forced to watch on as several of their League One rivals were in action during the international break.
Lee Johnson’s side had their home match against Lincoln City postponed due to several international call-ups within their squad.
Ahead of Saturday’s matches, The Black Cats sat fifth in the League One table. Three straight league defeats saw them five points off the automatic promotion places and six points behind leaders Wigan Athletic, who also weren’t in action.
Rotherham United sat third prior to kick-off and didn’t have a game either, but the rest of Sunderland’s top-half rivals did.
Here is how they fared and the impact it has had on the table…
There are new leaders in League One as Plymouth Argyle secured a 4-1 win at Accrington Stanley to leapfrog Wigan and go two points clear at the top.
It means Sunderland are now eight points off first place though they do have two games in hand on Plymouth.
A 4-1 win for MK Dons against Cambridge United saw them move above Sunderland into fifth. Oxford United also moved into sixth with a goalless draw at The Black Cats’ next opponents, Ipswich Town.
Sunderland dropped outside of the play-off places to seventh as a result but Sheffield Wednesday missed the opportunity to go above them after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Gillingham.
Wycombe Wanderers remained fourth in the table on 31 points following a 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth at Adams Park.
Overall, the gap at the top of the table may have been extended further but it wasn’t a bad day for Johnson’s side as four of the teams around them in the top 10 dropped points while three won.
And with at least one game in hand on every side above them in the table, they still have an opportunity to make up lost ground.
But they will need to end their losing streak when they host Ipswich next Saturday.
League One results
Bolton Wanderers 2-0 Crewe Alexandra
Ipswich Town 0-0 Oxford United
Accrington Stanley 1-4 Plymouth Argyle
MK Dons 4-1 Cambridge United
Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Gillingham
Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 Portsmouth
Burton Albion 0-1 Charlton Athletic