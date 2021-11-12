Lee Johnson’s side are fifth in the table after a resounding defeat at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday with Sunderland supporters growing concerned their promotion aspects are faltering once more.

The Wearsiders take on Ipswich Town when they return to action a week on Saturday in what is shaping up to be a huge clash at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats dip in form over the last six weeks has seen them drop out of the automatic promotion places with a five point gap now opened up heading into a weekend without a fixture due to international call-ups.

But how has Sunderland’s form impacted their odds of earning promotion? Here we look at the top 10 League One promotion odds.

Odds from SkyBet are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

1. Portsmouth - 14/1 Perhaps surprisingly given their disappointing start to the season Portsmouth are still back by the bookie to have an outside chance of promotion from League One. Danny Cowley's side are 14th in the table (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

2. Sheffield Wednesday - 5/1 The odds drop considerably for the rest of the chasing pack however with Sheffield Wednesday ninth in the list of bookmakers promotion favourites. The Owls handed Sunderland a heavy 3-0 defeat at Hillsborough (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Plymouth Argyle - 9/2 Ryan Lowe's side are showing no signs of letting up in their excellent start to the season. The Pilgrims have led the way for parts of the season so far and currently find themselves in the automatic promotion places (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. MK Dons - 9/2 MK Dons have been another team to find themselves perhaps surprisingly among the leagues front runners. Liam Manning's side have slipped just outside of the play-off places in recent weeks (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales