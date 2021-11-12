The 19-year-old midfielder, who has been a key player for the Black Cats this season, started the match before being substituted in the 74th minute.

Sunderland team-mate Dennis Cirkin was also in the squad but was an unused substitute, while Black Cats academy graduate Sam Greenwood, who now plays for Leeds, also featured.

The under-20s side don’t have another fixture until the next international break in March.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland defender Callum Doyle is also away on international duty with England’s under-19s side and came off the bench during a 4-0 win over Andorra.

The under-19s side will now face Switzerland on Saturday, November 13 (12pm kick-off) before hosting Sweden on Tuesday, November 16 (5pm kick-off).

Some of Sunderland’s senior players could still feature for their countries in the coming days too.

Defender Bailey Wright has earned a late call-up by Australia for Tuesday’s World Cup Qatar qualifier against China PR in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Dan Neil playing for Sunderland.

Due to an injury sustained by Stoke centre-back Harry Souttar, Wright - who has also been a late call-up for the last two Socceroos squads - will now join up with the team.

Elsewhere, Corry Evans and Tom Flanagan are away with Northern Ireland, with Ian Baraclough’s side set to face Lithuania (Friday, November 12) and Italy (Monday, November 15).

Sunderland don’t have a league game this weekend after their fixture with Lincoln was postponed and must now prepare for next weekend’s home fixture against promotion rivals Ipswich.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.