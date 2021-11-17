'We can’t wait for it' - Gateshead book second round clash with Charlton after FA Cup win over Altrincham

Gateshead are through to the second round. PHOTO CREDIT: JACK MCGRAGHAN

Many onlookers had suggested the Heed had wasted their chance to process into the second round when the Robins fought back from two goals down in the first meeting of the two sides ten days ago.

Mike Williamson’s side were dealt further blows in Tuesday night’s replay as goals from Langstaff and Dan Ward were cancelled out by equalisers from Alty duo Josh Hancock and Dan Mooney.

Langstaff picked the perfect time to pop up and net his twelfth goal of the season as he grabbed the winner in second-half injury-time to set up a second round meeting with SkyBet League One club Charlton Athletic.

After the game, Langstaff told The Echo: “I don’t think we felt chance had gone after the first game, no matter what other people thought.

“Obviously, we were disappointed, but we knew we could do it and we had full belief we could get through.

“Altrincham are a top side, so we knew we had to be at our best.

“Over the two games, we had two unbelievable performances against higher-level opposition and we have shown what we can do.

“We have worked our socks off, reacted to the downs really well and we did so well over both games."

The second round meeting with former Premier League club Charlton will provide a significant financial boost for the Heed.

The tie has already been selected for live television coverage and will be broadcast on ITV4 on Friday 3rd December.

A broadcasting fee of £60,000 will swell the coffers and Langstaff is hopeful his side will be roared on by a big crowd at the International Stadium as they look to continue their impressive run in the competition.

“It will be an unbelievable night,” explained the forward.

“We knew what was at stake ahead of the replay - a Friday night game, under the lights, live on television against a former Premier League club.

“It’s a big challenge and we would love to see a big crowd at the stadium.