Sunderland will face several long away trips heading into the festive period.

Sunderland have sold their full allocation of tickets for next month’s trip to Millwall.

The Black Cats received 3005 tickets for the match at The Den on Saturday, December, 2, one of several long away trips for Tony Mowbray’s side heading into the festive period. Millwal appointed former Chelsea and Everton coach Joe Edwards earlier this month, with the Lions beating Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 in his first game in charge.

Sunderland also sold their full allocation of tickets for November’s goalless draw at Swansea, with almost 2,000 supporting the Black Cats in South Wales.