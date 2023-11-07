'I don't take that lightly' - Championship head coach reacts to his Millwall appointment
Championship news: Millwall have announced the appointment of a new head coach.
Sunderland's Championship rivals Millwall have appointed Joe Edwards as their new head coach.
Edwards has been part of the Chelsea youth set-up in recent years and worked under former boss Thomas Tuchel before joining Everton under Frank Lampard.
"Firstly, it's a really proud day for me and my family," Edwards told Millwall's club website. "Although I have been coaching for a long time, a lot of people will be aware that this is my first job managing as Head Coach.
"Throughout the years, at various levels, you think you would like to have the opportunity to make the step up. To do it at a club like this, to be Head Coach of Millwall Football Club - I don't take that lightly at all. I'm really excited."
Millwall's chairman James Berylson added: "With Joe, I'm excited. He is somebody who I think is very innovative and has some positive ideas about the progression we can make as a club.
"It was a thorough process, with no stone left unturned, and Joe was engaging, attentive, and impressive throughout, and I felt that we could have a productive working relationship together.
"We welcome both Joe and Andy to The Den with open arms and look forward to seeing the impact they can make on and off the pitch throughout what we hope to be a long relationship with Millwall."
Edwards' first game in charge will be against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in the Championship this coning weekend as Sunderland face Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light.