Wilson Isidor admits frustration at not starting vs West Ham but backs Régis Le Bris’ Sunderland decision

Wilson Isidor says he was frustrated not to start against West Ham but was thrilled to make an impact from the bench as Sunderland sealed a 3-0 win on their Premier League return.

Isidor came on during the second half at the Stadium of Light and scored Sunderland’s third goal in front of a jubilant Roker End. Afterwards, the Frenchman was candid about his emotions. He said: “Yeah, of course. A bit frustrated to be on the bench.”

He added: “But you know, as I say, I push the team. I know my role in the dressing room. But yeah, really happy. I was a bit annoyed when I saw all that amazing atmosphere to not start. But it’s all right. I give the joy to the fan today, the teams also give the joy, so we’re really happy about it.”

Isidor paid tribute to Sunderland’s supporters, who created a raucous atmosphere before, during and after the game. “And I hope it will stay like this all the season and they're going to push us all the game because we really need them and they show that that without them it's difficult.”

Asked about Sunderland’s atmosphere at the Stadium of Light against West Ham, Isidor added: “Oh my God, it was just crazy. I get goosebumps when I think about it again. It was crazy. The tifo was just amazing with the message on there. I'm saying a lot that we've got the best fans in the world, and I still mean it.”

The striker also addressed competition for places up front, highlighting his friendship with fellow goalscorer Eliezer Mayenda. “Yeah, yeah, of course. This is a decision of the coach, you know. Me and Eli complement each other really well.

“We are really good friends. I take him as my small brother. I'm not here to give him presents, but I try to help him every day to grow as a player, and we help each other every day, and we're really happy about it. Then the coach is here to make a decision.”

Isidor also reserved praise for summer signing Marc Guiu, who is building fitness following his move from Barcelona. “There is also Marc, who just arrived, who is a really good guy, and I think he's a really good player. We didn't see him in a lot of training since he arrived, but I think he's a really good player, so I cannot wait to see him play.”

Isidor’s strike capped a perfect return to the Premier League for Sunderland, who marked their first top-flight match in eight years with three points and three goals and a clean sheet against Graham Potter’s West Ham United.

