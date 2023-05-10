Wigan Athletic, who will play in League One next season after suffering relegation from the Championship, still haven't paid all of their players.

Latics players trained on Sunday and played the club's final game against Rotherham United on Bank Holiday Monday, which put an end to fears the squad could go on strike with some players' wages remaining unpaid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Today reports that only those players contracted beyond this summer received their wages on Friday night with Latics owner Talal Al Hammad yet to face questions from local media outlets.

The Latics have several ex-Sunderland players on their books; including James McClean, Ashley Fletcher, Charlie Wyke and Max Power. Former Cats man Jordan Jones is also a Wigan player but is currently out on loan in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad