Wigan Athletic's wages remain unpaid once again with several ex-Sunderland players impacted

The latest on the unpaid wages situation at Wigan Athletic with several former Sunderland players impacted.

By James Copley
Published 9th May 2023, 18:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 07:25 BST

Wigan Athletic, who will play in League One next season after suffering relegation from the Championship, still haven't paid all of their players.

Latics players trained on Sunday and played the club's final game against Rotherham United on Bank Holiday Monday, which put an end to fears the squad could go on strike with some players' wages remaining unpaid.

Wigan Today reports that only those players contracted beyond this summer received their wages on Friday night with Latics owner Talal Al Hammad yet to face questions from local media outlets.

The Latics have several ex-Sunderland players on their books; including James McClean, Ashley Fletcher, Charlie Wyke and Max Power. Former Cats man Jordan Jones is also a Wigan player but is currently out on loan in Scotland.

Earlier this year, Wigan Athletic announced losses of £7.7million for the financial year ending 30 June 2022, with the club then failing to pay Shaun Maloney’s players once again this season, which meant the club were deducted three points last March

Wigan were handed a suspended three-point deduction after being late paying players' salaries three times in 2022 with a host of reasons being put forward for the delays by owner Al Hammad of Phoenix 2021 Limited.

But despite the points deduction - and an open letter from Wigan's owner stating that he would do better - the club have once again failed to pay all of their players on time ahead of their drop into League One.

