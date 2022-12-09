West Brom’s Kyle Bartley and Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom were also nominated for the award, which was decided by a judging panel consisting of former Sunderland striker Don Goodman, EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

In Coventry’s four November fixtures Gyokeres scored four goals, including a winner against Watford and a brace during a 2-0 win over QPR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland only played three times in November, with Manchester United loanee Amad scoring twice and providing one assist for the Black Cats.

Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres has been named November's Championship Player of the Month.

After receiving the award Gyokeres said: “I’m delighted to win the award. It was a great month for the team and for me personally and to score and help the team to pick up maximum points was brilliant for everyone.

“It’s always an amazing feeling to score and it’s something I’m always hungry for; to score goals and to help the team win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a tough start to the season, but I think you could see that when we are playing regularly it helps a lot and we were able to get into a rhythm and start firing.

“All of my teammates have helped me to win this award and all of the supporters, who are incredible and show their fantastic support week in week out, so I would like to thank them all and hopefully we can pick up where we left off this month.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Goodman added: “Coventry’s star man of late was superb in the month of November, notching four goals for his side as they blitzed through four-straight wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s become one of the stars of the Sky Bet Championship and has helped catapult Coventry from the depths of a relegation battle to on the periphery of the Play-Offs!”

Coventry boss Mark Robins was also named the Championship’s Manager of the Month for November after guiding his side to four straight wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad