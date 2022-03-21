The Sunderland striker has been in good form after replacing Charlie Wyke and has scored 22 goals in League One.

And Stewart has been rewarded with the call into the squad to face Poland at Hampden on Thursday, before coming up against one of Austria or Wales next midweek.

The striker was not called up initially by Clarke but injuries to Kevin Nisbet and Lyndon Dykes see him now in.

Ross Stewart.

Stewart, 25, signed for Sunderland last year after impressing with Ross County north of the border.

Here, though, we take a look at how Sunderland fans reacted to the news on Twitter:

@lord_barrold: “Congrats and well deserved Ross Stewart! Hopefully gets a bit of playing time to earn that first cap.”

@JammieSafc: “That puts him in the shop window now. Be interesting now trying to hang on to him if we don't manage to go up but congratulations to him getting to play for his country.”

@MiserableMackem: “Fully deserved but... It puts him firmly in the shop window. I know he was already there to see as the best player in League One but this just shows a wider audience what he's capable of. Can't wait for him to sign for Rangers for about £30 and a Twix in the Summer.”

@davis0688: “Fully deserved, should have been in the original squad.”

@AL_SNR58: “Congratulations Ross and well deserved.”

