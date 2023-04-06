After four years in League One, Sunderland have enjoyed a solid return to life back in the Championship under Tony Mowbray and are still in-contention for a play-off place with just six games left of the season to play. After a season of consolidation, the Black Cats will be hoping to push on next campaign as they eye a return to the Premier League.

Dwight Yorke, who spent three years on Wearside, believes his former side will return to the Premier League and reignite their rivalry with Newcastle United before too long. Speaking to LegalSportsbooks, Yorke praised the Sunderland fan base and reminisced over ‘great’ Wear-Tyne derby games: “Sunderland have a great fanbase,” Yorke said. “The noughties had a great derby between Sunderland and Newcastle, it's as big as it gets. People in the North live for those moments, they need that passion.

Dwight Yorke believes Sunderland 'deserve' to be back in the Premier League (Picture by Martin Swinney)

“Ideally, it would be great for them to get back to the Premier League. One day Sunderland will return and they will get that feeling of being with the big boys again, they deserve it.”