Why Sunderland ‘deserve’ to mix it with Premier League ‘big boys’ again - according to ex-Manchester United ace
Sunderland haven’t played Premier League football in six years, but one of their former strikers believes it is just a matter of time before they make their return.
After four years in League One, Sunderland have enjoyed a solid return to life back in the Championship under Tony Mowbray and are still in-contention for a play-off place with just six games left of the season to play. After a season of consolidation, the Black Cats will be hoping to push on next campaign as they eye a return to the Premier League.
Dwight Yorke, who spent three years on Wearside, believes his former side will return to the Premier League and reignite their rivalry with Newcastle United before too long. Speaking to LegalSportsbooks, Yorke praised the Sunderland fan base and reminisced over ‘great’ Wear-Tyne derby games: “Sunderland have a great fanbase,” Yorke said. “The noughties had a great derby between Sunderland and Newcastle, it's as big as it gets. People in the North live for those moments, they need that passion.
“Ideally, it would be great for them to get back to the Premier League. One day Sunderland will return and they will get that feeling of being with the big boys again, they deserve it.”
The Black Cats host Hull City on Good Friday before making the trip to Cardiff on Easter Monday as they aim to capitalise on the momentum gained following a great showing at Turf Moor last week. Yorke scored six goals in 62 appearances for the Black Cats during his three years at the club.