Sunderland host Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Friday teatime and boss Tony Mowbray has revealed the latest on the injury front.
Last week, the international break was not kind to Sunderland after Jewison Bennette and Dan Ballard both suffered injuries while away with their countries.
Winger Bennette dislocated a shoulder in training ahead of Costa Rica’s clash with Panama and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
We examine the latest on the injury front at Sunderland in our gallery.
1. Alex Pritchard
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray says Alex Pritchard will be available for Friday’s match against Hull City despite a niggling issue.
The 29-year-old playmaker played 76 minutes during last week’s goalless draw at Burnley but didn’t take part in Monday’s open training session at the Stadium of Light.
“Pritch is a little bit on and off with a few niggling little things,” said Mowbray during Wednesday’s press conference.
“He trained today and did a full session but he didn’t train the other day because he was feeling a bit tight.
“There was no real risk to take, we have two big games coming up so we’ll manage that situation and he’s going to be available.” Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dennis Cirkin
Left-back Dennis Cirkin, who has been recovering from a concussion injury, will also be available after coming off the bench against Burnley and playing for the under-21s side on Monday.
“Dennis is somebody we are sort of managing him through training, a couple of days after playing for the under-21s,” added Mowbray.
“He is going to be fit and available again and will have to wait for his opportunity. That might come in the next couple of games because the games come thick and fast.” Photo: Frank Reid
3. Niall Huggins
Sunderland Under-21s boss Graeme Murty says Niall Huggins was withdrawn from the side’s match against Nottingham Forest as a precaution.
The 22-year-old full-back returned from a long-term injury at the end of last year and has been carefully managed back following multiple setbacks.
“I think when you’ve had a few major injury concerns it’s difficult coming back from them,” head coach Tony Mowbray explained when discussing the defender’s situation.
“His body is probably giving him warning signs but there is no real injury there, he might train tomorrow and will train in the next few days.
“My thought on it is that he needs to have a really good pre-season if he can, there is no urgency to rush him back." Photo: Frank Reid
4. Ross Stewart
Sunderland confirmed at the beginning of February that Ross Stewart will miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury.
The striker was stretchered off during the FA Cup draw at Fulham and has undergone surgery next and is now rehabilitating.
When asked about Stewart’s progress, Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray said: “He’s walking around the building, he’s getting pretty good at darts I can see that.
“Ross is a really good lad, a good pro who works really hard. He’s dedicated and it’s just good to have him around the building because he’s been such an integral part to the success of the team over the last year or so.
“I think he’s on course, he looks fine, he hasn’t got his big boot on all the time now.” Photo: Frank Reid