The Stadium of Light erupted once again as Wilson Isidor provided yet another indication of why he has already become a firm favourite with Sunderland supporters.

The on-loan French forward has shown his prowess in front of goal on a number of occasions since joining the Black Cats earlier this season - but there is a serious argument to suggest his goal in Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Oxford United may well be his best.

But Isidor’s effort was about far more than just style and technique as it also ensured Regis Le Bris’ side had seen off the U’s and extended their lead at the top of the Championship table to five points as results elsewhere fell in their favour.

Even more intriguingly, it also ensured Sunderland’s near-perfect record at the Stadium of Light was preserved as they extended their unbeaten run on home soil into a sixth game. But how does their record compared to their rivals across the second tier and who else remains unbeaten on their home patch?