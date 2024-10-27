It would be safe to say Sunderland are exceeding expectations so far this season as they continue to push on with what felt like an unlikely promotion push.

When Jobe Bellingham and Wilson Isidor scored a goal in each half in Saturday’s home win against Oxford United, they ensured Regis Le Bris enjoyed a ninth win in his first 12 league games as Black Cats boss. More significantly, results elsewhere over the weekend have meant Sunderland’s lead at the top of the table now sits at five points as they turn their focus towards next Saturday’s visit to Queens Park Rangers.

But how are the Black Cats and their Championship rivals performing in the league this season compared to the transfer value of their first-team squads? We take a look and compare the Black Cats ranks with the help of statistics provided by TransferMarkt.

Portsmouth Total squad value: €18.13m - League Position 24th - Difference +5

Oxford United Total squad value: €20.40m - League Position 14th - Difference +9

Derby County Total squad value: €23.15m - League Position 22nd - Difference +10

Sheffield Wednesday Total squad value: €34.15m - League Position 13th - Difference +8