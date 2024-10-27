Championship squad values compared to league position as Sunderland, Leeds and Burnley push for promotion

Published 27th Oct 2024, 19:00 BST

How does Sunderland's squad value compare to their current position as Championship leaders?

It would be safe to say Sunderland are exceeding expectations so far this season as they continue to push on with what felt like an unlikely promotion push.

When Jobe Bellingham and Wilson Isidor scored a goal in each half in Saturday’s home win against Oxford United, they ensured Regis Le Bris enjoyed a ninth win in his first 12 league games as Black Cats boss. More significantly, results elsewhere over the weekend have meant Sunderland’s lead at the top of the table now sits at five points as they turn their focus towards next Saturday’s visit to Queens Park Rangers.

But how are the Black Cats and their Championship rivals performing in the league this season compared to the transfer value of their first-team squads? We take a look and compare the Black Cats ranks with the help of statistics provided by TransferMarkt.

Total squad value: €18.13m - League Position 24th - Difference +5

1. Portsmouth

Total squad value: €18.13m - League Position 24th - Difference +5 | Steven Paston/PA Wire

Total squad value: €20.40m - League Position 14th - Difference +9

2. Oxford United

Total squad value: €20.40m - League Position 14th - Difference +9 | Getty Images

Total squad value: €23.15m - League Position 22nd - Difference +10

3. Derby County

Total squad value: €23.15m - League Position 22nd - Difference +10 Photo: Pete Norton

Total squad value: €34.15m - League Position 13th - Difference +8

4. Sheffield Wednesday

Total squad value: €34.15m - League Position 13th - Difference +8 | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

