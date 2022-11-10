It’s been well documented the Black Cats have an option to extend Stewart’s current agreement by an extra 12 months, until the summer of 2024, yet it was hoped the frontman would sign a new long-term contract.

The issue was raised as Kyril Louis-Dreyfus met with Sunderland supporters this week, with the Black Cats owner stating: “We are having ongoing conversations and we're all hopeful that it will lead to a successful outcome.”

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman added: “These types of discussions often get portrayed as very polarising, it's either that the club won't pay the money or that the player doesn't love the club etc. Neither of those things are true. It's a negotiation, it's a process.”

Ross Stewart after scoring for Sunderland at Stoke.. Picture by FRANK REID

Still, while Stewart remains unavailable as he recovers from a thigh injury, Sunderland will clearly want the situation resolved sooner rather than later.

Here are some of the factors which may influence the striker’s decision

REASONS TO STAY

Regular first-team football

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the start of last season, Stewart has been the main man who has led Sunderland’s forward line.

Before moving to Wearside in January 2021, the Scot had played on the wing for SPL side Ross County, where he scored just twice in 19 appearances during his final half season.

Stewart’s reputation has increased significantly at Sunderland over the last year, with the forward starting every League One fixture during the 2021/22 promotion-winning campaign and scoring 26 goals.

A debut for Scotland also followed, while it’s clear how much the Black Cats have missed their star striker this season, after he scored five times in seven Championship appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Stewart’s injury Sunderland’s average goals per game has dropped from 1.57 to 1.08. His importance to the team and costly absence has repeatedly been highlighted by fans and head coach Tony Mowbray in recent months.

Playing with creative players

Mowbray was also asked about Stewart’s contract situation last week and gave a lengthy response about how negotiations might go.

The Sunderland boss also highlighted the style of play Sunderland are trying to implement, with the Black Cats looking to play quick, attacking football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I believe he’s got an amazing vehicle to progress his football career,” said Mowbray. “A team that creates chances, lots of technical players that can put the ball in the box in the right areas.”

It’s no exaggeration to say that if Stewart had been available in recent months Sunderland could have been in and around the play-off places, with the side missing that crucial player to finish chances.

Sunderland also have the second youngest squad in the Championship (behind Swansea), with plenty of potential to improve.

A huge fan base

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Stewart does move on, there are few clubs who can match Sunderland in terms of the size of their supporter base.

A crowd of 37,015 attended Saturday’s match against Cardiff, while the Black Cats’ average attendance at the Stadium of Light this season is higher than 10 Premier League clubs.

When asked about his move to Wearside last year, Stewart said: “I loving it. I think a big crowd gives us a huge boost and certainly energises me in the later stages,”

“It’s new to me and I think I’m thriving off it. I love it and is probably one of the reasons I came to a club like Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have taken to me as well and every game I just try and give it my all.”

REASONS HE COULD LEAVE

Better terms elsewhere

Yet while Stewart may have been offered a good deal at Sunderland, it’s clear he could be presented with better terms elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this moment in time Sunderland’s output on wages is not one of the highest in the Championship, as they compete with teams which still have the advantage of Premier League parachute payments.

It’s also been reiterated that Sunderland won’t spend beyond their means to accommodate one person, whether that be a player or head coach, as they look to build a sustainable model.

Stewart will still be on the same terms as when the Black Cats signed him for a paltry fee from Ross County nearly two years ago, when his stock was not nearly as high.

At 26 the striker is at an age where he’ll be expected to reach his prime, making his next move a significant one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chance to reach the Premier League sooner

While there will still be a desire to prove himself further in the Championship, Stewart will also have aspirations of one day reaching the Premier League.

Sunderland will hope he achieves that goal on Wearside but, while the club’s ownership group remain ambitious, Louis-Dreyfus has admitted there is still a “huge amount of work to be done before I consider it ready for the Premier League.”

This year clubs such as Sheffield United and Norwich have been credited with interest in Stewart, and have been in the Premier League more recently than Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aforementioned clubs are also among the favourites to win promotion from the Championship this campaign.

His international hopes

While Stewart earned his first two caps for Scotland earlier this year, he’s still yet to start a match for Steve Clarke’s side.

In Scotland’s last two fixtures QPR’s Lyndon Dykes and Southampton’s Che Adams have led the line ahead of Stewart, with both gaining more recognition at international level while the latter was playing in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SPL side Rangers are also said to have been tracking Stewart, and the striker may feel a return to Scotland could strengthen his international prospects.