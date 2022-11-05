Stewart, 26, will see his current deal expire at the end of this season, yet there is a club option to extend the agreement by a further 12 months.

Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said in the summer the club wanted to reward Stewart with a long-term deal, yet nothing has been agreed at this stage.

As a head coach, Mowbray says he can’t influence negotiations but understands the club’s position.

Ross Stewart playing for Sunderland. Picture by Frank Reid

Asked if conversations are still ongoing with Stewart and the player’s representatives, Mowbray replied: “I’m sure they are. I think it’s only right that this football club tries to keep its best players, and yet there has to be a middle ground somewhere.

“I don’t know Ross’ agent and have never spoken to Ross’ agent so I don’t know who he is. I’m sure he thinks he has Mbappe on his hands.

“Whether we can get to a number that makes Ross feel warm in his stomach that we really want him and want him to stay, if we can get there fantastic and sign a new deal.

“If we can’t get there because it breaks all the structures and is going to cause carnage behind the scenes with six other players who think ‘hang on a minute why is he earning that much and I’m earning this’ the club has to make those decisions, and sometimes it’s a really hard decision. If you have to sell an asset, you have to sell an asset.

“That’s why I believe you have to have honesty really because the fans deserve honesty. The fans just want the best players but sometimes you can’t have the best players because otherwise three years down the line your club is in financial difficulty.

"That’s how I see it but I hope we can get something sorted out. I believe he’s got an amazing vehicle to progress his football career, a team that creates chances, lots of technical players that can put the ball in the box in the right areas.”

“If he scores 20 goals, 25 goals the phone is going to ring off the hook, and all he has to do is knock on the manager’s door or Sporting Director’s door and say: “I know so and so has been asking about me, I’d like to go.’ and we’ll go: ‘right as long as it’s £30million we can do it.’ They’ll phone up and say ‘we’ll give you £28million and if we win the league we’ll give you another five’ and we go; ‘deal done, let’s get on with it.’

“I don’t really know what conversations are going on but I’m pretty sure having been doing it for 20 years the cogs are turning, the conversations are being had. The agent is probably saying he’s worth 50-grand a week and the gap is too big.

“It’s just whether you can get to a point where they think that’s the best deal you are going to get off that club, or we think we can’t pay anymore than that.