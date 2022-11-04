The 30-year-old centre-back returned to the Black Cats’ starting XI for a 1-1 draw at Luton, before making his 100th appearance for the club in a 2-0 win at Huddersfield four days later.

As Wright says, football can move quicky. Next week the defender will learn if he’s been named in Australia’s World Cup squad, with the Socceroos set to face France, Denmark and Tunisia in Qatar.

Staying patient at Sunderland

“I’m 30 years old and I know the game well,” says Wright after the win at Huddersfield, a result which moved Tony Mowbray’s side into the top half of the table.

“I also see the game very often and try to look at it from a manager’s or coach’s point of view.

“I highly respect the lads who have been playing in my position and have a lot of respect and time for the lads who have been playing ahead of me.

“I think sometimes you have to be patient when boys are playing well and sometimes it takes injuries to get a chance.

“I’m not naive and for me I can see why lads were playing ahead of me. It wasn't that I wasn’t working hard enough or doing my job in training. I apply myself as I do every day regardless if I’m playing or not.”

“I’ve had conversations with the gaffer and he’s let me know where I stand. He’s not been disappointed with what I’ve been doing but I’ve had to be patient.

“Maybe this time last year I had to be patient and wasn’t in the team either and I guess football moves quick and a lot of things can happen.

“I always remember how the season finished and what we achieved, and felt fully part of that whether I was playing or not and that’s my goal again now.

“We are a football team and the club always comes first. If you are in that starting XI it’s a bonus, if not there is a job to be done regardless of what it is.”

World Cup chances

Wright’s form at the end of last season, as Sunderland won promotion from League One via the play-offs, helped him earn a recall for Australia.

His return to the Black Cats’ starting XI should improve the defender’s chances of a World Cup call-up, while Wright insists he’s always been ready.

“I kind of had this mindset that I can’t choose myself to play in this 11,” he adds. “I’ve still been doing extra running, extra work, playing for the 21s when I can, because I want to be ready for the first team.

“I want to make sure that I’ve done the work, and I’ve definitely got that reward now.

“Of course playing enhances your chances of a national team selection but my mindset was playing or not playing I was going to be as ready as ever.”

Back alongside Danny Batth

Wright has also re-established his centre-back partnership with Danny Batth, after the pair performed well together at the end of last season and played in the play-off final at Wembley.

At Huddersfield Wright was also part of a defence which included goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, Luke O’Nien and Dennis Cirkin, all of whom also started the play-off final.

“Me and Dan have played together last season and formed a really good partnership,” says Wright.

“I think first and foremost he’s a great person and a good bloke, an honest character and someone you’d take to war with you. You’d 100 per cent want him on your side.

“Playing alongside him we talk, we see the game similar and we compliment each other in many ways in the way we talk and try and control those in front of us.

“It’s always a joy to play alongside him, or Luke at right-back, Patto in goal I think is growing and growing, and Denns.

“As a team we want to build those partnerships with twos and fours, as a back four, two centre-halves. I think off the pitch we have good relationships and on the pitch.

“Of course we know each others’ games from last year and we obviously haven’t played much together this year. I think the game against Luton was probably the first game me and Dan have started together since Wembley.

“We train every day together so we know each other well for sure.”

More to come

And while the World Cup is just around the corner, Wright’s attention is on Sunderland’s next two Championship fixtures before the break.

Mowbray’s side will face Cardiff at the Stadium of Light this weekend, before a trip to Birmingham.

Wright will looking to add to his 100 Black Cats appearances following his move to Wearside from Bristol City nearly three years ago.

"From the moment I came to the club it was an honour to come to a club like Sunderland,” replies Wright when asked about his time on Wearside.

“To go out and win the 100th game is something I’ll always remember. Hopefully there is many more.

“I feel like I’ve been here for a good while and had a lot of success here which is ultimately what you come for. Racking up appearances along the way means you are obviously contributing on the pitch and it’s always a difficult team to get into.