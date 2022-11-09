News you can trust since 1873
Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland

Gallery: Tony Mowbray to make THREE Sunderland changes to face Birmingham City in predicted XI

Sunderland are preparing to face Birmingham City at St Andrew’s – but who will start for the Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
34 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff last time out and have one game remaining before the World Cup break.

Several Sunderland players, including Ross Stewart, Aji Alese, Lynden Gooch and Daniel Ballard, remain unavailable for the Birmingham match due to injuries.

Luke O’Nien will also serve a one-match suspension for picking up five yellow cards.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Birmingham.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Saved a first-half penalty against Cardiff and was unfortunate to lose his clean sheet in the 1-0 defeat.

2. RB: Trai Hume

With Luke O’Nien suspended and Lynden Gooch still injured, the Northern Irishman is likely to receive another opportunity at right-back.

3. CB: Bailey Wright

Didn’t have his best game against Cardiff but has started three successive games and added some more aerial presence to Sunderland’s backline.

4. CB: Danny Batth

Despite conceding the penalty against Cardiff Batth has been one of Sunderland’s standout performers this season.

