Gallery: Tony Mowbray to make THREE Sunderland changes to face Birmingham City in predicted XI
Sunderland are preparing to face Birmingham City at St Andrew’s – but who will start for the Black Cats?
Tony Mowbray’s side were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff last time out and have one game remaining before the World Cup break.
Several Sunderland players, including Ross Stewart, Aji Alese, Lynden Gooch and Daniel Ballard, remain unavailable for the Birmingham match due to injuries.
Luke O’Nien will also serve a one-match suspension for picking up five yellow cards.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Birmingham.
