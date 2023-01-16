Boro are in fine form, winning seven of their last eight league games under Michael Carrick, and should be full of confidence heading into Sunday’s Championship fixture.

Still, prior to a 3-1 defeat against Swansea, Sunderland were also one of the Championship’s in-form teams and will be supported by another big crowd on Wearside.

“I’ve never played there in my career, Sunderland,” Fry told BBC Tees Sport following Middlesbrough’s 1-0 win over Millwall. “I'm excited to go there.

Dael Fry playing for Middlesbrough. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

“I’ve heard the atmosphere is really good and I’m sure our away support will be full in numbers and we’ll be able to hear them.

“I’m looking forward to going there and I think they are round about us in the table as well.

“I’m looking forward to going there and they are the games you want to play in in your career, a big derby for us.

“We haven’t played them there in a while and I’m just looking forward to it and hopefully we can go there and get the win.”

Boro were without Fry’s regular centre-back regular partner Darragh Lenihan for the win over Millwall due to a foot injury, with former Sunderland man Paddy McNair taking his place in the starting XI.

Lenihan had started 14 consecutive league games for Boro before last weekend’s fixture, while the club were waiting on the defender’s medical results.

“Darragh we’re waiting to see and we’re hopeful on,” said Carrick ahead of the Millwall match. “We hope it’s short-term, but it could be long-term. We’re still investigating that because he has a problem with his foot. We’ll have to wait and see how he goes."

Sunderland are also dealing with multiple injury setbacks ahead of the weekend’s game, with Alex Pritchard (calf) and Dennis Cirkin (hip) both major doubts.