The Black Cats welcomed back Danny Batth and captain Corry Evans during Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against Swansea, yet Luke O’Nien was sent off and will be suspended for the side’s next three matches.

We’ve taken a closer look at the Sunderland players who remain unavailable and when they could return:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niall Huggins

Alex Pritchard and Elliot Embleton playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

The full-back returned to training last week following a minor ankle issue but wasn’t ready to be named in the squad against Swansea.

With a full week of training behind him, the 22-year-old could be available if needed this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potential return date: vs Middlesbrough – Sunday, January 22

Aji Alese

Advertisement Hide Ad

After missing the side’s last five matches, Alese is close to making his comeback after picking up an ankle issue.

“Aji Alese is probably about ten days away, he's back on the grass doing a little bit of running,” said Mowbray during last Thursday’s press conference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That suggests the defender could return against Middlesbrough, or be available for the FA Cup match at Fulham six days later.

Potential return date: vs Middlesbrough – Sunday, January 22

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dennis Cirkin

We haven’t seen the left-back since he was forced off with a hip injury in the Boxing Day win over Blackburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray said last week the 20-year-old is probably a week behind Alese with his recovery, meaning the former may also be available for the Fulham match.

Potential return date: vs Fulham – Saturday, January 28

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Pritchard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pritchard tried to return from a calf issue against Wigan last month but suffered a further setback after coming off the bench.

The playmaker remains a doubt for the Middlesbrough match but could return at the end of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potential return date: vs Fulham – Saturday, January 28

Luke O’Nien

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Nien’s red card against Swansea means the defender will be suspended for three matches, with his tackle deemed as ‘serious foul play.’

It means the 28-year-old won’t be available for Sunderland’s next two league fixtures against Middlesbrough and Millwall, as well as the FA Cup tie at Fulham in between.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potential return date: vs Reading – Saturday, February 11

Elliot Embleton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are hopeful the midfielder will play again this season despite suffering a fractured ankle and significant ligament damage which required surgery.

"Elliot is ok - he's a positive and chirpy guy," said Mowbray last month. "I think he'll get through his rehab no problem at all, I'm pretty sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been a bit up and down for him since I've come in, he's played some and he's missed some. He's a passionate guy who wants to play for this club, and he's talented enough to get in this team. He's got two wonderful feet, it doesn't matter to him which one he shoots from or takes a corner from.

"He'll be positive around the building while he recovers I'm sure of that. Before we know it he'll be back, hopefully he can help us finish off our season and get himself feeling confident."

Advertisement Hide Ad