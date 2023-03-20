News you can trust since 1873
Why EFL pundit would have been fuming after Amad Diallo’s controversial penalty for Sunderland against Luton

Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Luton was discussed during ITV’s EFL highlights show as studio guests discussed the Black Cats’ controversial penalty.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:30 GMT- 1 min read

Manchester United loanee Amad won and converted the spot kick four minutes from time, after tangling with Luton’s Amari'i Bell in the box.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Luton boss Rob Edwards couldn’t hide his frustration at what he felt was the ‘wrong decision’ from referee Scott Oldham which changed the flow of the game.

Speaking about the incident during ITV’s highlights show, pundit and former QPR striker Jamie Mackie said: “I completely agree with Rob Edwards there. I’d be fuming.

Amad playing for Sunderland against Luton Town.
“The referee actually finds himself, I always look at what position the referee gets himself in, and as you can see here the referee is right down the line of it and has a great view.

“He doesn’t actually give it straight away, as a referee looking at that angle you’d give it straight away if you thought it was a penalty.

“Bell is very unlucky on Diallo there because for me if you watch it it’s very soft, they have got arm to arm. For me it’s never a penalty.

“However, Diallo dispatches it very confidently, an extremely well-taken penalty, but I feel his frustration.”

Despite the result, Luton stayed fourth in the Championship, six points off an automatic promotion place and seven points ahead of seven-place Norwich.

Sunderland are 11th in the table with eight matches remaining and will travel to league leaders Burnley after the international break.

