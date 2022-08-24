Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black Cats boss Alex Neil still wants to add four or five players to his squad before the end of the transfer window, while Costa Rican winger Jewison Bennette is set to undergo a medical on Wearside.

Reports about Michut emerged earlier this week, with many clubs said to be interested in the 19-year-old.

Here’s what we know:

What's Michut's background?

Michut joined PSG’s academy in 2016, aged 13, before coming through the ranks at the French club.

After signing his first professional contract in 2020, the midfielder has made eight senior appearances for The Parisians and made his first-team debut in February 2021.

Last year Michut extended his contract until 2025, yet he made just five league appearances for PSG last season.

The midfielder has also represented France at under-16s, under-17s and under-19s level.

Where have the Sunderland reports come from?

According to respected reporter Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland have opened talks with PSG to sign Michut.

Romano tweeted the teenager is the Black Cats’ ‘dream signing’ and that ‘talks will continue as there are many clubs interested.’

A separate source has told the Echo that Sunderland and PSG are discussing a permanent deal and the Black Cats are showing the most interest.

It’s been claimed that Michut wants to leave PSG due to his lack of game time.

Who else is interested?

It was reported in July that Celtic were preparing a £2million offer for Michut.

At the time it was claimed PSG wanted around £5million for the midfielder, while Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou suggested a deal wouldn’t materialise.

“Yeah, good player, but no,” said Postecoglou when asked about Michut last month. “I have an interest in every good footballer in the world, but there is a limited market I can tap into.”

What type of player is he?

At 5 ft 10, Michut is a nimble and technical player who has often played in an advanced midfield role.

The teenager is comfortable receiving the ball in tight areas which can allow his side to bypass the opposition’s press, as well as making a decisive pass in the final third when opponents are defending deep.

Michut, who is naturally right footed, is also comfortable using both feet.

Defensively, while the midfielder is aggressive when trying to win possession back, there have been question marks about his positional play when his team are defending in numbers.

What’s been said about him?

In December last year, former France international Yohan Cabaye, now sporting coordinator of PSG’s academy, spoke highly of Michut.

“Edouard Michut is an important player for the club and this is not just talk,” said Cabaye.

“He is a player trained at the club. He is a Parisian. He was disappointed when he went down to the under-19s, which is understandable, but there is no problem.”

Earlier this year, Michut's agent, Philippe Lamboley told Goal.com: "In his life everything is geared towards football.