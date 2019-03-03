Where Sunderland and the current regime stand after fresh takeover speculation

Sunderland remain open to fresh investment but senior sources have played down the prospect of change in the near future.

Reports in the national media on Sunday drew attention to interest in the club, suggesting that one American and one Chinese party are keen.

The Black Cats have been aware of ongoing interest since last summer, when the deal that saw the club change hands dramatically improved Sunderland's financial position.

Ellis Short cleared the onerous debt and the work of Stewart Donald and his team since then have brought the club's running costs down.

They are going well in League One and have some of the best infrastructure outside the Premier League.

That makes them an attractive proposition but no significant talks have been held and any suggestion that parties have been shown round the club have been played down.

Donald has spoken of his desire to oversee the club's return to the top tier but has been consistent in admitting that the would always consider investment should he come across someone who could take the club forward.

As is stands that has not happened.

He spelled out his position on his future at Sunderland in his last appearance on the Roker Rapport podcast early in February, discussing how Sunderland could compete financially should they be promoted to the Championship.

One option remains greater involvement from Juan Sartori, currently a director and shareholder at the club.

Donald believes the current group in charge is capable of taking the club forward considerably but will pass it on should there be a need or desire for spending beyond their means.

"There are options," Donald said.

"Juan [Sartori] might want to get more involved.

"He knows people that probably want to get involved. We get approaches all the time but they've got to be the right ones.

"We don't really want to but if someone comes along and you think they can take you to the next level, then we've got to be open to that.

"I'm really loving trying to achieve it within the group that we've got, I don't really want to change that dynamic."