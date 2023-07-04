The squad who prepared for the 2008/09 Premier League season have all gone down very different roads, some more successful than others.

As Tony Mowbray and Sunderland put in the hard yards in the off-season ahead of the next Championship campaign, fans will be planning when they can get their first look at the Black Cats ahead of the next campaign.

The pre-season period often brings about summer training camps, friendlies with sides in higher and lower leagues as well as the all-important new transfer arrivals.

Supporters will be hoping that this time next year the club will be preparing for a return to the Premier League.

As we wait for the new season to continue, the Sunderland Echo journies back to 2008 when the club were getting ready for a second year back in the top flight after surviving with a 15th place finish the year previous.

In one of the pre-season games, Sunderland faced Sporting Lisbon in the Albufeira Cup. The side won 3-1 thank to goals from Nyron Nosworthy, Anthony Stokes and Roy O’Donovan, and this is what that team are up to now.

1 . GK: Craig Gordon Craig Gordon is currently playing at Heart of Midlothian in Scotland, where he started his career. The 40-year-old broke his leg in a collision with former Black Cat Steven Fletcher in December and missed the rest of last season.

2 . LB: Phil Bardsley Phil Bardsley retired from football last month having most recently played for Stockport County, where he donated his wages to the club's community trust.

3 . CB: Danny Collins Danny Collins has hung up his boots now and dabbled in punditry and coaching. He made over 100 appearances at Grimsby Town between 2016 and 2019.

4 . CB: Nyron Nosworthy Nyron Nosworthy is widely regarded as a Sunderland legend. He's 42 years old now and hasn't played since retiring after a short spell at Dagenham & Redbridge in 2016.