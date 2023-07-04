News you can trust since 1873
Where stars from Sunderland’s 2008/09 Premier League side are now with a criminal, watch dealer and star lost to cancer - gallery

The squad who prepared for the 2008/09 Premier League season have all gone down very different roads, some more successful than others.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST

As Tony Mowbray and Sunderland put in the hard yards in the off-season ahead of the next Championship campaign, fans will be planning when they can get their first look at the Black Cats ahead of the next campaign.

The pre-season period often brings about summer training camps, friendlies with sides in higher and lower leagues as well as the all-important new transfer arrivals.

Supporters will be hoping that this time next year the club will be preparing for a return to the Premier League.

As we wait for the new season to continue, the Sunderland Echo journies back to 2008 when the club were getting ready for a second year back in the top flight after surviving with a 15th place finish the year previous.

In one of the pre-season games, Sunderland faced Sporting Lisbon in the Albufeira Cup. The side won 3-1 thank to goals from Nyron Nosworthy, Anthony Stokes and Roy O’Donovan, and this is what that team are up to now.

Craig Gordon is currently playing at Heart of Midlothian in Scotland, where he started his career. The 40-year-old broke his leg in a collision with former Black Cat Steven Fletcher in December and missed the rest of last season.

1. GK: Craig Gordon

Craig Gordon is currently playing at Heart of Midlothian in Scotland, where he started his career. The 40-year-old broke his leg in a collision with former Black Cat Steven Fletcher in December and missed the rest of last season.

Phil Bardsley retired from football last month having most recently played for Stockport County, where he donated his wages to the club’s community trust.

2. LB: Phil Bardsley

Phil Bardsley retired from football last month having most recently played for Stockport County, where he donated his wages to the club's community trust.

Danny Collins has hung up his boots now and dabbled in punditry and coaching. He made over 100 appearances at Grimsby Town between 2016 and 2019.

3. CB: Danny Collins

Danny Collins has hung up his boots now and dabbled in punditry and coaching. He made over 100 appearances at Grimsby Town between 2016 and 2019.

Nyron Nosworthy is widely regarded as a Sunderland legend. He’s 42 years old now and hasn’t played since retiring after a short spell at Dagenham & Redbridge in 2016.

4. CB: Nyron Nosworthy

Nyron Nosworthy is widely regarded as a Sunderland legend. He's 42 years old now and hasn't played since retiring after a short spell at Dagenham & Redbridge in 2016.

