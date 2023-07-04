News you can trust since 1873
21 Championship free agents that could tempt Sunderland and Tony Mowbray this summer - gallery

Tony Mowbray has already added to his Sunderland squad this summer but these free agents may tempt the Black Cats manager further.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST

Sunderland have moved early so far in the transfer market as Tony Mowbray prepared a squad to challenge for Championship promotion next season.

The Black Cats secured a place in the play-off last season but came undone to a confident Luton Town side, who would eventually beat Coventry City to leap into the top flight.

Jobe Bellingham and Jason Seelt will excite Sunderland fans hoping for a promotion campaign next season but there will still be hope for more new names through the doors at the Stadium of Light.

There are some real talents available on a free transfer this summer with Championship experience to their name. The Sunderland Echo looks at 21 of the best Championship free agents according to their Transfermarkt market value.

Market value: €1 million

1. Theo Walcott - Southampton

Market value: €1 million Photo: Getty Images

Market value: €1 million

2. Mario Gaspar - Watford

Market value: €1 million Photo: Getty Images

Market value: €1 million

3. Danel Sinani - Norwich City

Market value: €1 million Photo: Getty Images

Market value: €1 million

4. Joel Robles - Leeds United

Market value: €1 million Photo: Alex Livesey

