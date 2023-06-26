Jobe Bellingham says Sunderland’s young squad and style of football played a big part in his decision to move to Wearside.

The 17-year-old was unveiled as a Black Cats player last week, joining the club from Birmingham on a long-term contract, after making 22 Championship appearances during the 2022/23 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When discussing his move to the Stadium of Light, Bellingham told Sunderland’s website: “I’ve spent many years at Birmingham and I think it did a lot for my development up to a certain point.

“I think it’s the right time to move, to get more minutes in a first-team environment in a team where the ball progresses through the lines. They are creative-minded players, young players.

“I think it’s a really big step in my career and I’m really excited.”

Bellingham played at the Stadium of Light for Birmingham last season and said it was the best atmosphere he’d played in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also been impressed by the way the team play under head coach Tony Mowbray.

“I think the fans are really onboard with the manager and the young players definitely,” Bellingham added.

“I think the style of play comes from the manager and how he makes the players feel. From what I’ve heard and what I’ve seen I think the fans are totally onboard with the young players and letting them make mistakes, try again, which is something I’m really looking forward to being a part of.

Bellingham predominantly played in a No 10 position for Birmingham last season but feels he can adapt his game to operate in different roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about what qualities he will bring to Sunderland, the midfielder replied: “I think I’m able to learn and be coached first of all. I can learn from other players and the manager and adapt my game.

“Also me as a player technically and tactically I think I’m quite good and am progressing every day, every week physically.

“Carrying the ball I feel I have good technique and hopefully it can improve here around good players.”

Bellingham’s older brother Jude was also on Wearside as his younger sibling completed his move to Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jude’s big-money transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid this summer has understandably attracted national attention for him and his family. But while Jobe is proud of his brother’s achievements, he wants to focus on his own career.

“I’m really proud of Jude, obviously he’s done really well,” he said. “My parents have been really busy as well, running around the place across Europe. I’m really pleased for Jude.

“He’s done really well but it’s not really a big concern of mine anymore, how well he’s doing. I think it will speak for itself his stuff.

“I’m just focused on my stuff and letting my football speak for itself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bellingham will link up with his new teammates at Sunderland this week when most of the squad return for pre-season training.