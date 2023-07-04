Sunderland target Thom Haye has been speaking about the reported interest in him during the summer transfer window.

European clubs Toulouse and Besiktas have also been credited with an interest in Haye after he made 31 league appearances for Heerenveen during the 2022-23 season.

Haye's contract with the Dutch expires in 2024 which means Sunderland would have to pay a fee in order to bring him to Wearside in the summer.

“That is also something that I said when I came to Heerenveen,” Haye told ESPN when discussing a potential move away from the Eredivisie. "I know things are going on. Going into names (with other clubs) doesn’t make much sense.