Where does the time go? It has been exactly five years, to the day, since Sunderland parted company with former manager Jack Ross - a figure who came agonisingly close to winning promotion for the Black Cats, and who will likely be remembered at the Stadium of Light for his penchant for 1-1 draws more than anything else.

Ross departed Wearside with Sunderland sixth in the League One table, and having recorded a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Lincoln City in his final match in the North East. At the time, club chairman Stewart Donald said: “This is a decision that has been made with a heavy heart. When we arrived at the club 18 months ago, we appointed Jack because we felt that he was the right man to take Sunderland forward over a number of years.

“Jack has worked extremely hard, and has helped us achieve stability at the club, and I sincerely thank him for his efforts. I hope and believe that he will go on to have a successful career in management.”

Evidently, an awful lot has changed since then. Sunderland are now a Championship club once more - and one with serious promotion ambitions - while there has been an overhaul of things in the boardroom too. But as the half-decade anniversary of the Scot’s departure rolls around, we’ve taken a closer look at where the players who made up his match day squad on October 5th 2019 - three days before he was let go - are now. Check out the gallery below...

1 . Jack Ross The former Sunderland boss had a spell in the dugout at Hibernian before joining the Black Cats' bitter rivals Newcastle United as head of coach development in the Magpies' academy system | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Jon McLaughlin McLaughlin spent four years on the books at Rangers after leaving Sunderland in 2020, but is now an understudy at Swansea City. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3 . Conor McLaughlin McLaughlin spent half a season at Fleetwood in League One, after leaving Sunderland in 2021. The defender then retired from football and now works as an emerging talent scouting manager for the City Football Group. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales