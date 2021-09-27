The game at Hillsborough was initially set to take place at the start of September but was postponed due to international call-ups for both sides.

It has since been confirmed the game in South Yorkshire will be played on Tuesday, 2 November (7.45pm kick-off).

The game will come just three days after Sunderland’s trip to Rotherham and before the first round of the FA Cup, which is yet to be drawn, in the same week.

Hillsborough Stadium.

Further details, including ticket prices and sales phases, will be confirmed by the club in due course.

Sheffield Wednesday were relegated from the Championship last season but have endured a challenging start to this campaign.

Darren Moore’s side sit 11th in the League One table after eight games and haven’t won any of their last four league matches.

Wednesday conceded a last-minute equaliser at Ipswich during a 1-1 draw last time out.

