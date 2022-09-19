Here’s a list of the Sunderland players who have been called up by their countries and when they could be in action.

The Black Cats captain has been recalled to the Northern Ireland squad after missing the international fixtures in June.

Jewison Bennette scoring for Sunderland against Watford. Picture by FRANK REID

Ian Baraclough’s side are preparing to face Kosovo and Greece in their final two Nations League fixtures of the campaign.

Northern Ireland vs Kosovo – Saturday, September 24 (5pm kick-off)

Greece vs Northern Ireland – Tuesday, September 27 (7:45pm kick-off)

Bailey Wright (Australia)

Wright has missed Sunderland’s last two league games due to personal reasons but has been named in Australia’s squad for their upcoming friendly matches against New Zealand.

Australia vs New Zealand – Thursday, September 22 (11am kick-off)

New Zealand vs Australia – Sunday, September 25 (4am kick-off)

Jewison Bennette (Costa Rica)

Sunderland's new signing will be looking to add to his six international caps as Costa Rica face friendly matches against South Korea and Uzbekistan.

Bennette, 18, will then be hoping to be selected for his country’s World Cup squad later this year.

South Korea vs Costa Rica – Friday, September 23 (12pm kick-off)

Uzbekistan vs Costa Rica – Tuesday, September 27 (7pm kick-off)

Abdoullah Ba (France Under-20s)

The 19-year-old came off the bench at Watford to make his Sunderland debut and will now join up with France’s under-20s squad for friendly matches against Tunisia.

Tunisia U20s vs France U20s – Wednesday, September 21 (6pm kick-off)