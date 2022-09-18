Just a few minutes earlier teenager Jewison Bennette had scored a memorable late equaliser on just his second Black Cats appearance, earning his side a 2-2 draw before celebrating in front of the away supporters.

Bennette then became the centre of attention again as Luke O’Nien pushed his young team-mate forward to receive a big cheer from the jubilant Wearsiders.

The 18-year-old from Costa Rica may have been signed for the future, yet he’s already made a positive first impression after less than a month at the club.

Jewison Bennette scores for Sunderland against Watford. Picture by FRANK REID

His 87th minute goal sent Sunderland up to fifth in the Championship table, after coming from behind twice at Vicarage Road:

Here are some of the other moments you may have missed from the match:

Watford’s change of shape

While Watford boss Rob Edwards has predominantly set his side up with a back three this season, The Hornets switched to a 4-2-3-1 system against Sunderland, while their starting XI showed five changes following Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Blackburn.

Edwards’ side had won just one of their last six league games before hosting Sunderland, so it was understandable for him to try something different.

The Watford boss may have also been trying to match up Tony Mowbray’s team, after the Black Cats switched to a back four against Reading on Wednesday.

With Ellis Simms, who was at the game but not in the squad, sidelined through injury, Sunderland continued to play with Alex Pritchard as a false nine.

Corry Evans and Joao Pedro clash

After Aji Alese’s goal on the stroke of half-time had cancelled out Keinan Davis’ opener, Watford started the second half on the front foot.

Forward Joao Pedro began to have more influence on the match and drew a foul from Patrick Roberts on the hour mark, which resulted in the game’s first yellow card.

Moments later Sunderland captain Evans tripped Pedro in the visitors’ half, before the latter quickly sprung to his feet to confront the Black Cats midfielder.

Evans was also booked, before Watford retook the lead from the subsequent free-kick, with Pedro’s cross leading to an own goal from O’Nien.

Sunderland penalty appeals

After the game Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray mentioned that his side had two penalty appeals turned down.

The first came just before Alese’s equaliser when Jack Clarke felt he was pushed in the back by Watford’s Hamza Choudhury.

Sunderland were also calling for a spot kick at 2-1 down, as Patrick Roberts’ cross from the right appeared to hit Choudhury on the arm.

Amad’s premature celebration

Just a minute after the second penalty appeal, Sunderland thought they had equalised when Amad Diallo’s cross was turned in by Clarke, who, as replays showed, had strayed marginally offside.

The linesman’s flag was raised almost immediately, yet Diallo hadn’t spotted the official and ran straight over to the Sunderland fans to celebrate.

After jumping in the air and producing a big fist pump, the Manchester United loanee finally realised the goal had been chalked off, much to the amusement of the Watford fans.