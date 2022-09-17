The hosts took the lead in the 34th minute when striker Keinan Davis was presented with a tap-in after Hassane Kamara’s low cross.

Defender Aji Alese then drew Tony Mowbray’s side level on the stroke of half-time after his effort sneaked over the line.

Watford started strongly after the break and went 2-1 ahead when Luke O’Nien headed the ball into his own net, yet Black Cats substitute Jewison Bennette scored a dramatic equaliser three minutes from time.

Sunderland players celebrate after scoring at Watford. Picture by FRANK REID

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@GillissWayne: Amazing week, four points away against two of the top sides in division. Weird the biggest positive is how well we've played and not just the points. The futures bright, its red and white

@KINGST3WART: Diallo is so good. I know how Man Utd fans feel when they have him. Ba is so good and something different in midfield Bennette is something different in attack also I've never know a player who can take English football so well #SAFC

@d_smark60: Never seen more pace in a SAFC team. Roberts, Clarke, Pritch, Bennette, Diallo and Dajaku all running at defence. Nightmare for Champs cloggers

@_GraemeAtkinson: Lots of positives today. A very young side that’ll make mistakes. Errors that experienced heads just wouldn’t. This is why, in part, I’d have preferred a few more through the door in the window to balance things out. Yet confidence is high with this group and they never give up.

@jonnygr17: Absolutely loving the football we’re playing and seeing young, hungry players desperate to win in Red and White. Alese, Ba, Diallo, Jewi - very exciting. Forget how young Clarke, Roberts, Patto and Neil are.

@SpeakSAFC: Amad, Bennete and Ba all looked natural when they came on today. Changed the game. Really looking forward to seeing how they improve as the season goes on. Alese outstanding as well.

@David_Harris42: Club gets some stick and rightly so, but how we've gone from having virtually no scouts, to bringing in some of these lads, is absolutely remarkable. Credit where it's due