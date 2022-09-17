News you can trust since 1873
Aji Alese. (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

'Superb': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos following dramatic draw at Watford

Sunderland came from behind twice to draw 2-2 at Watford – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?

By Phil Smith
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 5:47 pm

The hosts took the lead in the 34th minute when striker Keinan Davis was presented with a tap-in after Hassane Kamara’s low cross.

Defender Aji Alese then drew Tony Mowbray’s side level on the stroke of half-time after his effort sneaked over the line.

Watford started strongly in the second half and retook the lead when Luke O’Nien headed the ball into his own net, yet Black Cats substitute Jewison Bennette scored a dramatic equaliser three minutes from time.

Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from Vicarage Road:

1. Anthony Patterson - 6

Perhaps could have come off his line to claim the looping header that led to the second goal but showed again his composure on the ball in some really tricky moments. 6

2. Lynden Gooch - 5

Finished the game really well after looking a little leggy for much of it. Seemed to switch off for the opener, though the same could be said about most of the Sunderland side for that. Deserves the break coming up after such a big output early in the season. 5

3. Luke O'Nien - 6

Could only turn a header past Patterson after doing well to get above his marker. Came through a tricky spell early on and did a job, though it was a considerably tougher assignment than Wednesday. 6

4. Danny Batth - 6

One or two moments where he looked stretched but came through against a good opponent in Davis. 6

