'Superb': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos following dramatic draw at Watford
Sunderland came from behind twice to draw 2-2 at Watford – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?
The hosts took the lead in the 34th minute when striker Keinan Davis was presented with a tap-in after Hassane Kamara’s low cross.
Defender Aji Alese then drew Tony Mowbray’s side level on the stroke of half-time after his effort sneaked over the line.
Watford started strongly in the second half and retook the lead when Luke O’Nien headed the ball into his own net, yet Black Cats substitute Jewison Bennette scored a dramatic equaliser three minutes from time.
Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from Vicarage Road: