The 21-year-old had predominantly played under-23s football before joining the Black Cats from West Ham this summer, but was handed back-to-back Championship starts against Reading and Watford in the same week.

After an impressive 3-0 win over the Royals, Sunderland came from behind twice to draw 2-2 against Watford, with Alese scoring his side’s first equaliser.

Bennette’s 87th minute strike then earned Tony Mowbray’s side another point away from home, sparking jubilant celebrations in front of a packed away end.

Aji Alese playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

“I was saying the other day that the crowd can really lift you so that’s a difference between the 23s,” Alese told the Echo after the game at Vicarage Road.

“I remember at Reading I made a challenge in the first half and the crowd was behind me, giving you a lift, whereas in 23s football you might not get that.

“It’s been enjoyable and when we got the equaliser in the second half and we are celebrating in front of the fans it’s a completely different buzz to playing in front of a couple of hundred.

“Some of these fans, they are having like ten-hour round trips so you want to put everything on the line to try your hardest for them to make their day, to make their week.

“I’d say that’s a big difference.”

Alese received his chance to start at Reading following an injury to Dennis Cirkin and, while he mostly played as a centre-back at West Ham, the 21-year-old started as a left-back against Watford.

“I was playing left-back so obviously I need to try and take their right winger back and attack when I can,” Alese replied when asked about his role and responsibilities. “Obviously we don’t want to be left exposed at the other end.

“It was just a matter of picking when I could go forward and deciding when to stay.”

That licence to get forward led to Alese’s first senior goal, despite Watford’s Hamza Choudhury appearing to block the defender’s shot.

After a brief delay, the referee’s watch then signalled the ball had crossed the line.

“It's my first professional goal,” Alese added. “I’ve scored a lot in training and a few in under-23s games so I’m very happy with that. Hopefully it’s the first of a few.

“It was a tight one but as I hit the shot I thought it went in and I wanted to spin off and celebrate but I had to wait until the whistle blew and the ref pointed at his watch, then we could start the celebrations.

“I think when I was growing up watching football that goal wouldn’t have been given, maybe the lineo wouldn’t have seen it or the ref wouldn’t have had a good angle.”