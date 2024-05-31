Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s search for a new head coach is still yet to yield a resolution

Another week passes and still Sunderland’s search for a new head coach continues.

Which is not the same thing as saying that it has been a week without drama or development. Will Still began the week still a contender after not joining Norwich but with a move to Sunderland still anything but a done deal. It still isn’t clear now whether he’ll be the next head coach and in truth, fans could be forgiven for finding the seemingly interminable headlines featuring his name to now be a little exhausting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the interim, a new name was linked with the vacancy and was even handed the job by one report. It quickly became clear that though former Young Boys Raphael Wicky has been offered to Sunderland (and a number of clubs with a vacancy), he has not been on the club’s shortlist and very definitely had not agreed a two-year deal with the club. Rumours, spurious or otherwise, love a vacuum and the silence from Sunderland’s footballing hierarchy since the end of the campaign means this one is a gaping chasm.

All of which leaves us with the most pertinent question: is Sunderland’s search for a head coach any further forward? Yes, and no. After Wicky’s candidacy was ruled out on Thursday evening it was clear that no resolution was imminent and though the dominos can begin to fall very quickly in football, that remains the case now. What’s also true is that the field is beginning to narrow and decision time is drawing close for those in the frame for the job.

It would be far too simplistic to say that all roads still lead to Still but it’s also undoubtedly the case that his future is an important part of the story. Ever since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus made his decision to part company with Tony Mowbray, citing his desire for a ‘high-performance culture’, it has felt clear that the owner is looking for an ‘up-and-coming’ boss with an ‘elite’ coaching background. He has probably been looking for that even before the vacancy was made official last December, given the rumours linking the club with a move for Francesco Farioli last spring. Ironically, Farioli’s progress since is a key part of the merry-go-round that Sunderland are still waiting to halt. After a successful first campaign at OGN Nice, Farioli has been poached by AFC Ajax and his former club are lining up Franck Heisse as his replacement. Heisse’s imminent departure will create a vacancy at RC Lens, who are moving quickly. Still is their leading candidate and reports from reputable outlets in both France and Belgium say initial talks have been positive. While Still is known to be keen on a return to the UK and happy to drop into the Championship to try and make his ultimate dream of managing in the Premier League happen, Lens finished seventh in Ligue 1 and it is therefore an obviously attractive job. It’s not a done deal yet and sources have indicated that Sunderland remain very much in the race, but there have been also some suggestions that it’s not yet as simple as a two-horse race. Still, who has joined a major new management agency over the last couple of weeks, may yet have other opportunities. That Still is not the favourite with the bookies for the Sunderland job for the first time in weeks seems a fair indication of the direction of travel, and it’s fair to say the Black Cats are well aware of this and planning accordingly.

It leaves the Black Cats treading a fine line between being patient and ensuring they don’t run out of road. There’s some background context to consider, here. When Sunderland’s process began (well over 100 days ago now) it was far clear that Still would be an attainable target, at that stage still in post with Stade de Reims and therefore all the hurdles that prevented him taking the job in December still in place. Even since his departure shortly before the end of the campaign, it has been clear that his arrival on Wearside has never been a sure thing and so other options have been extensively assessed. Sources insist that though many managerial positions have been filled over recent weeks, the chain of which Sunderland are a part of yet is still a long way from being resolved and as such, there are other targets still firmly in play. Rene Maric has been heavily linked with the role and is known to be a coach who Sunderland have been tracking over a long period and though he is in line for a promotion at Bayern Munich to join Vincent Kompany’s staff, that has not yet been confirmed. That’s just an example, to highlight that there are still many threads loose as we head into the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s view would be that as of yet, we are still not at that stage where the delay is having a meaningful impact on next season’s preparations. Pre-season is still weeks away, players and staff are having a break and though the sooner you can get started on recruitment the better, the head coach on Wearside only has a limited role in that process and generally towards its latter stages. While top-tier clubs are circling for Sunderland’s key assets and clarity over the future direction will be a vital part of convincing those concerned to stay, we’re not yet at the stage where that interest is accelerating.

The counter argument, of course, is that a club hierarchy which has spoken regularly of its strong structure and its ability to succession plan is doing little to inspire confidence in a supporter base still reeling from a dismal end to the last campaign. It was a week in which Norwich City and Hull City both brought a swift end to their searches for head coaches, both who had parted company with their previous bosses months after Sunderland did so with Beale. It’s also clearly true that the stakes rise with every week the search goes on. Land an ambitious appointment that aligns clearly with the club’s goals and the delay will be if not forgotten but accepted. Fail to do that, and the new hire will be on the back foot from day one and the risk of a repeat of the Michael Beale era becomes a clear danger.