The Black Cats were dealt a first-half blow when striker Ellis Simms limped off the pitch with an injury.

Yet two goals from Patrick Roberts in quick succession before the break put the visitors in a commanding position.

Jack Clarke then added a third in the 69th minute as Sunderland recorded their joint biggest win of the season.

Jack Clarke of Sunderland celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Reading. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Here’s how some supporters reacted:

@irobarmstrong: I've no idea what I've just seen. Quality from the moment Simms went off with Reading crumbling every time. I'm still very worried about our future without a striker. But I suppose City and Spain succeed with that system.

@Jessica41400379: No Stewart and no Simms, the lads stepped up really well. Every single one of them needs to be proud of themselves for that performance. Onto Watford on Saturday

@chodgson2002: What a performance that was. Three absolutely brilliant goals. Alese slotted in perfectly and we adjusted superbly to Simms’ injury. Be interested to see how we line up on Saturday though.

@76skelly: That is one of those performances that is hard to dig out a man of the match. Roberts probably because of the goals but each and every one of them done a job

@ElliottSAFC: Well didn't see that after 38 mins. What a two mins and that third, don’t think I'll ever get sick of watching that. Thought Alese, Batth, O'Nien were solid, Evans too. Like both Diallo and Bennete cameos. Massive credit to Mowbray bringing Embo on. Despite playing well hope Simms’ injury isn't serious

@Capt_Fishpaste: Alese was quality tonight. Thought Amad and Bennette looked very good when they came on too. Looking forward to seeing the French lads! #SAFC

@camelxcvii: Everyone talking about Alese and Roberts (and rightfully so), but what a performance by Corry Evans. Controlled the game throughout. #SAFC