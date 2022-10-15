Tony Mowbray’s side fell a goal behind just before half-time when former Sunderland player Charlie Wyke converted from inside the penalty area.

Mowbray made a tactical change at the break, as Amad came off the bench, and the hosts posed more of an attacking threat.

Elliot Embleton drew the Black Cats level in the 54th minute, before Dennis Cirkin scored the winner 18 minutes from time.

@GarethBarkerWMS: Cirkin absolutely class second half. Brave at both ends. Simple change of shape from Mowbray seemed to get us back into our groove with the ball. Pritchard looked like his old self. Roberts had his best game for us too I felt

@76skelly: Cirkin was good today, especially given it was his first game back. His goal, from the ball in to the header was top class

@kevindefty1: Pritchard ran the show in the second half and Cirkin was tremendous too. No player had a poor game today. Two points off play-off places and been playing without strikers for weeks.

@jonny8686: Get in! Great second half. Amad changed the game for me, gave Embo and Pritchard so much more space to play, Cirkin was immense!

@WilkySafc: Immense second half. Pleased to come away with the three points. Onto Blackburn

@chodgson2002: How do people not rate Dennis Cirkin? Brilliant performance today and he wasn’t the only one. Great result after a tough period.

@davidallison88: Two points from play-offs, five off top. Think anyone would’ve taken that after a third of the season. Now to get Stewart and/or Simms back

@Ian_Crow3: Big three points and performance today. Come from behind for a deserved win. Changed of shape second half, and Embo and Cirkin, who was unreal today, with the goals. Roberts had beating of them all day and Pritchard’s passing was unreal. One of the bigger wins of the season imo.

@Evs_Dubai: Big win! The lack of strikers definitely showed in the first half, but we went up a couple of gears in the second half for a lovely home win. Delighted with that.