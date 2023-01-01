After a slow start Tony Mowbray’s side fell a goal behind in the 21st minute when Shayne Lavery opened the scoring with a low finish.

Despite hitting the bar through Amad on the stroke of half-time, Sunderland had to wait until midway through the second half to draw level when Ross Stewart headed home.

The visitors then finished the match the stronger of the two sides but couldn’t force a winner, as Blackpool defender Callum Connolly was also sent off after receiving two yellow cards.

Amad playing for Sunderland

Here’s how some fans reacted to the result:

@JSAFC1973: There’s always going to be games like that, bit disappointing but we’re certainly still in the playoff mix. Cup game comes at a good time as it’ll allow players to recover from injuries and gives us chance to find a replacement for Simms

@Maccer1988: Good result on the road today, especially when you factor in how many players were unavailable. These are games we’d typically lose in seasons gone by.

@SAFCFANSVIEW: 7/9 over period. We’d all taken that. Two weeks rest and recovery now before a tough batch of games. Still an incredibly tight division.

@SpeakSAFC: The more I watch Hume, the more I question why he hasn’t played more often. His delivery into the box is excellent. Ability to win the ball in the air is excellent. Defensively pretty sound. Still very young.

@w24holden: Could and probably should have been three but it’s another point on the board. We’ll be safe this season and that’s fine by me. I’m enjoying watching us play. Now let’s just make sure we get the right contracts signed off it.

@Ian_Crow3: TM must have given great team talk at HT, came to play that second half. Hume, Diallo and Roberts unreal linking up, Stewart with goal... again and Ba from bench really took it another level, unreal again. Feels like two points dropped but seven from nine is still decent.

@MarleyHannan: Trai Hume had a decent game today he didn’t put a foot wrong imo

