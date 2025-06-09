All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

Sunderland have already been involved in their fair share of transfer activity this summer.

With Enzo Le Fée having completed a permanent move to the Stadium of Light, and with Jobe Bellingham seemingly edging ever closer to a departure for Borussia Dortmund, the Black Cats have been at the centre of plenty of speculation in recent weeks.

But with several months remaining before September’s transfer deadline passes, the likelihood is that Sunderland’s business is only just getting started. With that in mind, here are a couple of the Black Cats-related stories that you might have missed over the past day or two...

West Ham keen on Chris Rigg and Eliezer Mayenda

Despite Sunderland securing a spot in the Premier League next season, it would still appear that they are facing plenty of competition in a number of their most-prized assets. And according to an update from The Guardian, two players who are on the radar of one of the Black Cats’ new top flight rivals are Chris Rigg and Eliezer Mayenda.

As per an update from the national title, West Ham have identified the promotion-winning pair as prospective targets amid a summer rebuild that is likely going to require outgoings before there is enough PSR wiggle room to allow incomings.

An excerpt from The Guardian’s report reads: “Money is tight because of PSR concerns caused by years of costly, ill-advised deals. The recruitment team have been told that little can be done before sales are made. The problem, though, is that West Ham have few lucrative assets. Much will depend on whether a buyer appears for Mohammed Kudus. Lucas Paquetá could also leave if he is declared not guilty of breaking the Football Association’s betting regulations.

“As it is, though, Graham Potter knows that he has to be creative as he looks to revamp an ageing squad. West Ham need more legs and youth in midfield, and have scouted Sunderland’s Chris Rigg, Sheffield United’s Sydie Peck and Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney. There is also interest in the Sunderland forward Eliezer Mayenda. West Ham want a goalkeeper but are lukewarm on Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale. A new left-back is also needed.”

Sunderland credited with Teden Mengi

Elsewhere, Sunderland continue to be linked with a whole host of defensive talents, with Luton Town star Teden Mengi the latest to find himself touted for a move to Wearside.

The former Manchester United academy graduate suffered a second successive relegation with the Hatters this season, and as such, could be one of several players offloaded as they look to reshape their squad ahead of a stint in League One.

With that in mind, EFL Analysis’ Graeme Bailey suggests that Sunderland are monitoring the 23-year-old’s situation at Kenilworth Road, alongside Burnley, Middlesbrough, and Birmingham City.

