Sunderland will play Sporting CP in Portugal next month

Sunderland have confirmed that they will face Portuguese giants Sporting CP as part of their pre-season schedule.

The Black Cats are gearing up for a long-awaited return to the Premier League next term, and will spend the summer preparing for what promises to be a rigorous campaign under Regis Le Bris.

And while the club outlined the majority of their plans in an update last week, they have now provided further details by announcing a clash against the reigning champions of Portugal.

What have Sunderland said about their friendly against Sporting CP?

In an official statement on Monday, Sunderland explained: “Sunderland AFC will face Portuguese giants Sporting CP at Estádio Algarve on Monday 21 July, as part of the club’s preparations for the 2025-26 Premier League season.

“The fixture forms part of the Lads’ pre-season training camp in Portugal, offering Régis Le Bris’ side a valuable test against elite European opposition, with the kick-off time to be confirmed.”

At the time of writing, Sunderland are also expected to play a friendly on July 19th in Portugal, but as yet, their opponents that day are still yet to be confirmed.

What are the rest of Sunderland’s pre-season plans?

Sunderland will begin their summer preparations with the now traditional fixtures against Gateshead and South Shields on the same day, with Regis Le Bris’ squad split into two groups to contest the two fixtures against their North East non-league neighbours.

The Black Cats will then depart for their camp in Portugal, playing two fixtures at the Estádio Algarve to conclude the week. Sunderland will then travel to Tynecastle to face Heart of Midlothian, a fixture with added significance as it will be former goalkeeper Craig Gordon’s testimonial game.

A meeting with Hull City and then a visit from Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis to the Stadium of Light follow. The Black Cats are also hopeful of adding another fixture in the final weekend before the Premier League campaign begins, but this remains subject to confirmation.

A club statement reads: “Regis Le Bris’ side will face a North-East double-header on Saturday 12 July, travelling to Gateshead and South Shields before departing for Portugal.

“Although the club’s opponents are still to be finalised, the provisional match dates are Saturday 19 July and Monday 21 July at the Estádio Algarve. A trip to Edinburgh will follow on Saturday 26 July, as Heart of Midlothian and Sunderland come together for a testimonial fixture to celebrate the career of goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who continues to represent the Scottish side.

“Hull City will play host at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday 29 July ahead of the Lads’ Stadium of Light homecoming, which will see Real Betis head to Wearside on Saturday 2 August. To be confirmed shortly, the club’s final PL preparations will take place on the weekend of 9-10 August.”

Sunderland’s pre-season schedule in full

12/07 – Gateshead, Gateshead International Stadium (12:30)

12/07 – South Shields, 1ST Cloud Arena (16:00)

19/07 – TBC, Estádio Algarve (TBC)

21/07 – Sporting CP, Estádio Algarve (TBC)

26/07 – Heart of Midlothian, Tynecastle Park (15:00)

29/07 – Hull City, MKM Stadium (19:45)

02/08 – Real Betis, Stadium of Light (15:00)

