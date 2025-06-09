Bournemouth have issued a major update on the future of former Sunderland loanee Chris Mepham

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Mepham has been included on Bournemouth’s retained list for the 2025/26 campaign.

It indicates that Bournemouth have indeed decided to take up their option to extend Mepham’s contract for a further season, which had initially been set to expire at the end of this month. While Mepham is still widely expected to leave the club this summer having been on the fringes of the first-team squad in recent times, the Cherries will now be seeking to recoup a fee if the 27-year-old moves on. It complicates a potential move not just for Sunderland but for any of the clubs interested in signing the defender this summer, with Sheffield United known to hold a longstanding interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mepham was a major success on Wearside last season, making 40 appearances as the Black Cats won promotion back to the Premier League. As well as performing well on the pitch, he became a very influential figure in the dressing room and was praised for his influence by both coaching staff and team mates alike.

Sunderland would therefore be open to bringing him back to the club next season, but they now have a difficult decision to make as to whether the deal will represent the best value in the transfer market this summer. Mepham will also have a big decision to make as time progresses as to what is the best move for him and his prospects of getting regular playing time, particularly as there were multiple occasions where head coach Régis Le Bris preferred a defensive partnership of Dan Ballard and Luke O’Nien.

So while a summer move is still a distinct possibility at this stage, it is far from certain and both parties will be weighing up their options carefully in the weeks ahead.

What Kristjaan Speakman said about signing Chris Mepham permanently for Sunderland last week

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman was coy in discussing the topic last week, making clear that Sunderland would be interested in a summer deal but also dropping a strong hint that they were assessing other options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're looking at all the players and I've been consistent in saying I won't talk about individuals, especially from other clubs,” Speakman sakd.

“What we're looking at is what the problem is [at Premier League level], and how do we solve that problem. I think that's the easiest way of describing it. Obviously, all the players who have been part of our journey this year are in the mix for that conversation.It's about us trying to make sure we can get the right balance [for what we need in the Premier League].”