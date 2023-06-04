News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
Odeon cinema to close several UK branches within days - full list
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal

Transfer gossip: West Ham, Everton and Feyenoord show interest in ex-Sunderland loanee

The latest Sunderland AFC-related news, reports, gossip and rumours ahead of the summer transfer window.

By James Copley
Published 4th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland are not the only club interested in Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo.

The Ivorian played 39 times in the Championship for Sunderland last season, netting 14 goals and chipping in with three assists following a mediocre loan at Rangers the season before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Recent talk has suggested that Amad was open to a return to Sunderland if Tony Mowbray was to remain as head coach at the Academy of Light with the player seemingly backing the reports up on Instagram.

Last week, reports in Europe suggested that Eredivisie champions Feyenoord were interested in bringing Amad to Holland after a previous failed loan bid for the forward and now the Northern Echo have also claimed that Premier League duo West Ham and Everton are keen.

Most Popular

Taking to Twitter recently, Amad appeared to leave the possibility of returning to Sunderland one day in the future on the table stating that he didn't know what the future could hold.

Amad has also twice commented directly on the story linking him with a return back to Sunderland adding the handshake emoji to the story involving himself and Mowvray posted on Instagram in a move which has sparked much speculation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Manchester United and head coach Erik ten Hag, however, will likely want Amad to continue his development at a top-level club next season after proving his quality in the Championship with Sunderland.

Amad was in attendance at Wembley yesterday as Manchester United lost in the FA Cup final to arch-rivals Manchester City, who are now 90 minutes away from a historic treble.

Related topics:SunderlandManchester UnitedWest HamEverton