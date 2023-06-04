Sunderland are not the only club interested in Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo.

The Ivorian played 39 times in the Championship for Sunderland last season, netting 14 goals and chipping in with three assists following a mediocre loan at Rangers the season before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent talk has suggested that Amad was open to a return to Sunderland if Tony Mowbray was to remain as head coach at the Academy of Light with the player seemingly backing the reports up on Instagram.

Last week, reports in Europe suggested that Eredivisie champions Feyenoord were interested in bringing Amad to Holland after a previous failed loan bid for the forward and now the Northern Echo have also claimed that Premier League duo West Ham and Everton are keen.

Taking to Twitter recently, Amad appeared to leave the possibility of returning to Sunderland one day in the future on the table stating that he didn't know what the future could hold.

Amad has also twice commented directly on the story linking him with a return back to Sunderland adding the handshake emoji to the story involving himself and Mowvray posted on Instagram in a move which has sparked much speculation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United and head coach Erik ten Hag, however, will likely want Amad to continue his development at a top-level club next season after proving his quality in the Championship with Sunderland.