Manchester United's Amad Diallo is attracting the interest of Eredivisie champions Feyenoord, according to fresh reports.

The Ivorian played 39 times in the Championship for Sunderland last season, netting 14 goals and chipping in with three assists following a mediocre loan at Rangers the season before.

However, fresh reports from 1908.nl have claimed that Feyenoord are now interested in Amad after they saw a bid for the youngster fail back in 2021.

The report also states that Amad is on the club's summer shortlist and internal talks are said to be scheduled to discuss the possibility of finally bringing the winger to Holland, although no formal approach has been made so far.

Taking to Twitter recently, Amad appeared to leave the possibility of returning to Sunderland one day in the future on the table stating that he didn't know what the future could hold.

He said: "I don't know what the future holds for me, but I hope that one day we will see each other again. THANKS FOR EVERYTHING."